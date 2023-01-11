Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Housing Price Forecast Turns Negative
Print This Post Print This Post

Housing Price Forecast Turns Negative

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Real Estate 1 day ago 162 Views

The latest quarterly forecast from Veros Real Estate Solutions, an enterprise risk management and collateral valuation service company, now anticipates that home prices will overall turn negative and depreciate by 0.5% by the end of 2023—this is a significant change from the last forecast during the third quarter which predicted a 1.5% annual appreciation by the end of 2023. 

This is the first time Veros’ forecast has been in negative territory in over a decade. 

The fourth quarter VeroFORECAST monitors and utilizes data from the top 318 largest housing markets covering 987 counties or 82% of U.S. residents. 

“This decrease to an average depreciation of -0.5% over the next 12 months is the first time in over a decade that Veros’ average house price forecast has gone negative,” said Eric Fox, Veros’ Chief Economist. “The last time that the annual forecast was expected to be negative was in 2012 following the aftermath of the previous housing market crash. Though average depreciation is expected now, the fundamentals of the U.S. housing market in 2023 are much better than they were a decade ago. This is not going to be a repeat of what we saw in 2007-2008.” 

Extreme depreciation is not expected at this time, though the softening market is a stark contrast to what has been experienced in the previous couple of years. 

“Interestingly, many markets which were the big housing market winners of the past year or two are now forecast to be some of the worst-performers including San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Boise, San Jose, and Las Vegas,” continued Fox. “These markets are all expecting depreciation over the next 12 months which will range from -5% to -7%” 

The 10 strongest performing markets in the country forecast over the next 12 months are only forecast to appreciate at the 4% to 6% level which is down significantly from what the top performing markets were expected to do just a year or two ago. 

The 10 least performing markets over the next 12 months had the most notable changes. In last quarter’s forecast, there were five markets forecast to depreciate. However, now all of these 10 markets are forecast to depreciate in the next year. 

Click here to view the report in its entirety. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

The Possible Outcomes of 2023’s Housing Market

A new blog post by First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi lays out three possible scenarios for the housing market in 2023.