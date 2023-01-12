Marianne Sullivan Appointed Sagent COO

Sagent has appointed Marianne Sullivan as COO to accelerate development of the company’s cloud-native software that powers home ownership and loan servicing lifecycles for servicers, consumers, investors, and regulators. Sullivan will remain on Sagent’s Board of Directors as she assumes an active operational role.

“Marianne Sullivan joined Sagent’s board in September 2020 to help architect our cloud-native software vision and multi-year execution plan,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “Phase one of that plan was to broaden the management team, renew and grow Sagent customer relationships, complete our landmark client/partner deal with top U.S. servicer Mr. Cooper, and integrate the Mr. Cooper fintech team we acquired into Sagent. Phase two is for Marianne to lead rapid progress on our next-gen software platforms for America’s intricate and highly regulated $13 trillion mortgage servicing sector. This will be the latest chapter in Marianne’s career as a mortgage fintech pace-setter and scale execution specialist.”

Sullivan has led some of the biggest innovation milestones in mortgage and consumer finance. While at Fannie Mae, she led the creation and launch of two transformational initiatives: Collateral Underwriter, which enables instant verification of home valuations; and Day 1 Certainty, which enables the modern mortgage era with digital-native loan origination infrastructure and lender risk relief.

“Building the future of mortgage servicing technology is about granular, nuanced innovation and executing with no mistakes across scale operations where every tiny detail is highly regulated,” said Sullivan. “That is what Sagent stands for, and we execute credibly alongside America’s largest mortgage servicers because our fintech engineering and product teams are subject matter experts with deep resumes in the servicing trenches. My job is to help speed up this specialized modernization of the largest sector in consumer finance.”

Sagent’s servicers use its flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers.