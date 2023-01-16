Home / Daily Dose / Ginnie Mae MBS Portfolio Grows to $2.280T at End of 2022
Ginnie Mae MBS Portfolio Grows to $2.280T at End of 2022

Ginnie Mae’s mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio outstanding grew to $2.280 trillion in December, including $31.14 billion of total MBS issuance for the month of December, leading to $19 billion of net growth and a new record end-of-year balance.

December new MBS issuance supports the financing of more than 107,000 households, including more than 49,000 first-time homebuyers. Approximately 70% of the December MBS issuance reflects new mortgages that support home purchases, as refinance activity remained low due to higher mortgage rates.

The December issuance includes $29.45 billion of Ginnie Mae II MBS and $1.69 billion of Ginnie Mae I MBS, including approximately $1.57 billion in loans for multifamily housing.

For the 2022 calendar year, Ginnie Mae supported the pooling and securitization of more than 730,000 first-time homebuyer loans.

