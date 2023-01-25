CoreLogic Names Selma Hepp Chief Economist

CoreLogic has announced the promotion of Selma Hepp as Chief Economist, after being named Interim Chief Economist in July of 2022.

"I am honored and thrilled to lead our team as we continue to generate industry-leading, data-driven insights and thought-provoking perspectives on all things housing,” said Hepp. “Given the challenges of today’s housing market, CoreLogic’s depth, wealth, and consistency of data position us to provide clear and actionable views of the property ecosystem, and bring value to our clients and broader markets."

Prior to her interim role, Hepp served as an Executive of Research and Insights in the Office of the Chief Economist. Hepp leads CoreLogic’s economics team, which is responsible for analyzing, interpreting and forecasting housing and economic trends in real estate, mortgage and insurance.

“We are thrilled to have Selma as our newly appointed Chief Economist,” added Patrick Dodd, President & CEO of CoreLogic. “She has a proven track record and deep housing knowledge and research experience. As a well-respected thought leader in the housing industry, Selma’s analytical expertise will produce insights to help our clients and other stakeholders better navigate today’s dynamic real estate environment.”

Prior to joining CoreLogic in 2020, Hepp was Chief Economist and VP of Business Intelligence for Pacific Union International, later acquired by Compass, where she oversaw the vital economic and technology intelligence to drive the expanding brokerage’s success.

She also held the role of Chief Economist for Trulia; Senior Economist for the California Association of Realtors (CAR); and Economist and Manager for Public Policy and Homeownership Research for the National Association of Realtors (NAR), as well as a special research assistant at the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD).

Headquartered in Irvine, California, CoreLogic is a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources include more than 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector.