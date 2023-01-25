Mortgage, Delinquencies Snapshot as 2022 Wrapped Up

According to Black Knight’s “First Look” at December 2022 data, the national delinquency rate inched up seven basis points during the month to 3.08% but finished the year 30 basis points (or 9%) down compared to year-end data from 2021.

However, prepayment activity found a new low, falling to 0.39% with single month mortality hitting its third consecutive record low since Black Knight has been tracking the metric.

Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) continued to improve nationally despite an 8,700 rise in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with 44 other states seeing seriously past-due volumes decline in the month.

Borrowers who are 30 days late increased by 40,000, a 4.8% increase, while 60-day delinquencies numbers remained stable.

Foreclosure starts increased by 15% in the month to 26,900 – the third consecutive increase, but still 30% below pre-pandemic levels. The foreclosure process was started on 4.9% of serious delinquencies in December, up from November 2022, but is still down 46% from pre-pandemic levels.

Other high-level data as reported by Black Knight includes:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.08%

Month-over-month change: 2.31%

Year-over-year change: -8.89%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.37%

Month-over-month change: 0.71%

Year-over-year change: 53.47%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 26,900

Month-over-month change: 14.96%

Year-over-year change: 556.10%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.39%

Month-over-month change: -2.72%

Year-over-year change: -76.14%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.52%

Month-over-month change: -5.78%

Year-over-year change: 76.26%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,653,000

Month-over-month change: 41,000

Year-over-year change: -146,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 545,000

Month-over-month change: -5,000

Year-over-year change: -401,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 198,000

Month-over-month change: 2,000

Year-over-year change: 70,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,850,000

Month-over-month change: 42,000

Year-over-year change: -77,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current Percentage:

Mississippi: 6.87 %

Louisiana: 6.33 %

Oklahoma: 5.16 %

West Virginia: 4.92 %

Alabama: 4.91 %

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current Percentage:

Oregon: 2.10 %

Colorado: 1.96 %

California: 1.91 %

Idaho: 1.89 %

Washington: 1.69 %

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.31 %

Louisiana: 1.90 %

Arkansas: 1.59 %

Alabama: 1.57 %

Maryland: 1.45 %

Top 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: -19.58 %

New York: -5.24 %

Hawaii: -4.12 %

North Dakota: -0.78 %

District of Columbia: 0.08 %

Bottom 5 States by 6-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Florida: 22.44 %

Arizona: 18.78 %

South Dakota: 14.95%

Wyoming: 14.49 %

Idaho: 14.09 %

