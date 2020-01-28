Lima One Capital Expands Leadership

Lima One Capital has expanded its executive leadership team and appointed industry veteran Josh Craig as its Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Craig will lead Lima One’s corporate sales and marketing activities to continue the company’s national expansion.

“As Lima One continues to grow, it was important to find an experienced industry sales leader who understands the private money lending space and has had real success leading and growing national sales teams,” said Jeff Tennyson, Lima One CEO. “Josh adds a unique skill set to our executive team that will continue to propel our growth and enhance the Lima One culture.”

Prior to joining Lima One, Craig was part of the leadership team for Finance of America Commercial, accountable for the company’s exponential sales growth. His management responsibilities were diverse, spanning the organization from sales leadership to product development to strategic planning and competitive positioning.

Craig previously worked for Wells Fargo in various capacities including strategy consulting, project management and consumer lending leadership.

Adding to his considerable professional qualifications, Craig is passionate about real estate investing, which includes being an active single-family residential investor. He earned his MBA from Wake Forest University and his bachelor’s degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College.

“I’m thrilled to join Lima One at this exciting time. Lima One has a clear strategy and solid momentum, and is making a meaningful impact in our industry,” Craig said. “As the private lending industry continues to evolve and grow more competitive, the companies that will dominate are those that create innovative lending products, execute flawlessly and deliver a phenomenal customer experience. Lima One recognizes the critical importance of these traits and has spent years investing in its people, products and infrastructure to do that.”