Fannie Mae Multifamily Ends 2022 With Nearly $70B in Overall Volume

Fannie Mae announced that it provided more than $69 billion in debt financing to support the multifamily market in 2022.

Through its Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) platform, along with its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) equity, Fannie Mae delivered on its mission to provide access to affordable housing nationwide.

"This year marks our 35th anniversary of DUS, a platform that relies on shared risk and strong lender partnerships to serve the needs of the rental housing market," said Michele Evans, EVP and Head of Multifamily of Fannie Mae. "Our DUS program is well-positioned to support the secondary market and play a key role as a stable source of liquidity. We look forward to working with our DUS lenders in the coming year to continue to serve the market and address its most pressing challenges."

Fannie Mae's Multifamily Affordable Housing volumes totaled $10.3 billion in 2022, up nearly 7% from $9.6 billion in 2021, while Structured Transactions and Student Housing increased from $5.7 billion to $10.3 billion (82.6%), and $0.9 billion to $1.2 billion (26%), respectively. Additionally, Seniors Housing volumes totaled $1 billion last year, up more than 26% from $0.8 billion in 2021.

Fannie Mae was able to commit all of its $1.7 billion cap for calendar years 2021 and 2022 and these investments create or preserve more than 35,000 affordable units. LIHTC investments provided a reliable source of capital and served as a stabilizing influence on affordable housing.

In the past five years since Fannie Mae re-entered the market, the GSE has provided in excess of $3 billion in equity investments in properties throughout the country, including underserved markets, populations with unmet needs, such as Native American and farmworker communities, supportive housing development, and disaster-impacted areas.

"We want to thank our DUS lenders for their partnership and helping us support the multifamily market," said Rob Levin, SVP and Multifamily Chief Customer Officer, Fannie Mae. "Together with our lenders, we were active across all market segments while building a balanced portfolio."

The following top 10 DUS Lenders produced the highest business volumes in 2022. Also listed below are the top five lender rankings for highest volumes in 2022 for Structured Transactions, Multifamily Affordable Housing, Green Financing, Small Loans, Manufactured Housing Communities, Student Housing, and Seniors Housing. Multifamily Affordable Housing Loans are defined as financing for rent-restricted properties and properties receiving other federal and state subsidies. Green Loans are defined by Fannie Mae as loans for properties with Green Building Certifications or loans that are projected to achieve specified reductions in the property's energy usage and water usage that sum to at least 30%, of which a minimum of 15% must be projected energy savings. Small Loans are defined by Fannie Mae as loans of $6 million or less nationwide, and loans for properties with five or more units nationwide.

Top Five DUS Producers for Structured Transactions in 2022

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital

CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc.

Newmark

Walker & Dunlop LLC

KeyBank National Association

Top Five DUS Producers for Multifamily Affordable Housing in 2022

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital

CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc.

Walker & Dunlop LLC

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC

Capital One, National Association

Top Five DUS Producers for Green Financing in 2022

Walker & Dunlop LLC

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC

Greystone Servicing Company LLC

CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc.

KeyBank National Association

Top Five DUS Producers for Small Loans in 2022

Greystone Servicing Company LLC

Arbor Commercial Funding

Walker & Dunlop LLC

Berkadia Commercial Mortgage LLC

Lument

Top Five DUS Producers for Manufactured Housing Communities in 2022

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC

Walker & Dunlop LLC

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital

KeyBank National Association

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital LLC

Top Five DUS Producers for Student Housing in 2022

KeyBank National Association

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital

Walker & Dunlop LLC

Capital One, National Association

CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc.

Top Five DUS Producers for Seniors Housing in 2022

Greystone Servicing Company LLC

PNC Real Estate

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital LLC

Wells Fargo Multifamily Capital

M&T Realty Capital Corporation

Listed below are 2022 production highlights for individual business categories, which are included in the total multifamily production number: