Home / Daily Dose / Ginnie Mae Finalizes Requirements for Pooling Re-Performing Mortgage Loans
Print This Post Print This Post

Ginnie Mae Finalizes Requirements for Pooling Re-Performing Mortgage Loans

in Daily Dose, Featured, Ginnie Mae, Government, Government, News 10 hours ago 94 Views

Ginnie Mae has revised the pooling requirements for re-performing loans with the publication of All Participants Memorandum (APM) 23-03. The APM announces a reduced seasoning period for re-performing loans and that Ginnie Mae will allow re-performing loans that meet those requirements to be pooled into the TBA Eligible Multi-Issuer Pools.

This comes after the previous Ginnie Mae announcement, that became effective February 1, 2023, where they shortened the re-pooling seasoning requirements for re-performing loans from six months to three months and allowing issuers the option to pool re-performing loans into TBA eligible Ginnie Mae II Multi-Issuer Pools.

“I am pleased that we have been able to deliver early on this policy change, which I announced late last year,” said Ginnie Mae President Alanna McCargo about February's decision. “The announcement demonstrates Ginnie Mae’s continued commitment to providing programs and options to Issuers that maintain the strength and liquidity of the government mortgage market,”

Per APM 23-03, the reduced seasoning requirements for re-performing loans are:

  1. The borrower has made timely payments for the 3 months immediately preceding the issuance month associated with the mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and
  2. The MBS issue date is at least 120 days from the last date the loan was delinquent.

Re-performing loans must also meet all other applicable pooling parameters. Since the inception of the C-RG pool-type in February 2021, approximately $39.5 billion of the securities have been issued through year end 2022.

Please consult the APM for more detailed information regarding this change.

To read the full release, including more information, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years' writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News, the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is a jazz aesthete and loves to read. She can be reached at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

HUD Seeks to Expand Housing Counseling to Tribal Areas

A proposed rule seeks to expand Tribal participation in HUD-approved housing counseling by removing impediments to counselor certification.