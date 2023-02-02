Home / Daily Dose / OrangeGrid’s Mortgage Servicing Solution Now Live at Flagstar Bank
Print This Post Print This Post

OrangeGrid’s Mortgage Servicing Solution Now Live at Flagstar Bank

in Daily Dose, Default Servicing, Headlines, Loss Mitigation, News, Technology 14 hours ago 105 Views

OrangeGrid, a provider of mortgage servicing software, announced that Flagstar Bank, a national mortgage lender and servicer, has implemented mortgage servicing software provided by OrangeGrid to manage its loss mitigation processes and enhance internal efficiencies.

The software provides Flagstar with a collaborative operating system to help handle the complexities inherent in the loss mitigation process, which by its nature, involves unique borrower scenarios. It has the added benefits of enhancing compliance, tracking metrics for internal staffing, generating comprehensive reporting on turn-time on loss mitigation requests, and delivering a clear audit record for every step in the workflow.

"OrangeGrid’s technology mitigates processing exceptions that are an impediment to timely completion of a customer’s loss mitigation solution,” said James Campbell, Head of Servicing and Subservicing at Flagstar. “The workflow created with OrangeGrid avoids the processing exceptions a servicer would experience with a less sophisticated solution, thus keeping the loan within the scheduled timeline for resolution.”

“OrangeGrid is good news for Flagstar’s borrowers because it means a faster review for them and a more timely return to a performing status for their loan. And for Flagstar, it increases both capacity and efficiency,” said Todd Mobraten, CEO and founder of OrangeGrid.

Founded in 2014, OrangeGrid, a Dallas-based fintech, is the developer of no code/low code software that enables mortgage servicers and their vendors to more effectively manage their workflows across legacy systems and data reporting tools.

 

Be sure to check out Five Star and OrangeGrid's complimentary webinar next week entitled "Getting Servicing Technology Approved: From Concept to Completion in 90 Days." You can register for the webinar by clicking here.

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has nearly 20 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. He can be reached at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Fed Hikes Interest Rates by 25pts

This is now the eighth consecutive rate hike, an increase of 4.5% since the hikes began.