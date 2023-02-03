The Week Ahead: Servicers Advancing Tech Offerings

On Wednesday, February 8 at 1:00 p.m. Central, the latest in the Five Star Webinar Series will be held in partnership with OrangeGrid, “Getting Servicing Technology Approved: From Concept to Completion in 90 Days.”

The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry. It's the best source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

In the latest installment of the Five Star Webinar Series, OrangeGrid CEO, Todd Mobraten, will be joined by James Campbell, EVP and Head of Servicing for Flagstar Bank; Jarrad Lewis, VP of Operations for OrangeGrid; and James Vinci, CTO for Selene Finance to discuss how to get a mortgage servicing technology project approved and executed in a 90-day timeframe.

Default departments typically take a backseat when it comes to budget allocations for digital transformation, and this webinar will empower business stakeholders to navigate internal obstacles and take the necessary steps toward improving their processes as the real estate cycle continues its shift towards default loan servicing.

Mobraten, as CEO of OrangeGrid, thrives on solving problems for businesses and is passionate about developing long-term, value-added client relationships. Prior to OrangeGrid, Mobraten co-founded RES.NET Inc. in 2003—a software company that gained 60% market share of the real estate-owned (REO) asset management component of the financial services industry by 2008. He was named one of the “Top 20 Financial Services Leaders” in the mortgage servicing industry in 2012.

Campbell, EVP, and Head of Servicing for Flagstar Bank, brings to Flagstar more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on customer experience, employee development, process improvement, automation, and change management. Campbell most recently was Head of Servicing and Post-Closing at Caliber Home Loans Inc. He has a track record of working with his origination partners in all four lending channels—retail, wholesale, correspondent, and direct-to-consumer—to deliver an outstanding customer experience. Campbell’s other industry experience includes serving as Director and Head of Asset Management for the Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Group at Deutsche Bank, and as a Director at Credit Suisse.

Lewis currently serves as VP of Operations for OrangeGrid, where he leads the Delivery Management capability of OrangeGrid’s Product Team. He has nearly 20 years of experience in organizational transformation/change, building and growing PMOs, and directing large operational process improvement and major software development initiatives for organizations including Assurant and Field Asset Services. Lewis is a U.S. Air Force veteran, and holds a B.B.A. Degree from Tarleton State University.

Vinci, as CTO of Selene Finance, directs the technological direction of the firm. Previously, he served as EVP of Technology at Cloudvirga, and as CEO at Equator.

