SingleSource Launches Deed in Lieu Title Product

SingleSource, a provider of title and settlement, valuation, real estate-owned (REO) asset management, property preservation, and document management services, is now offering a Deed in Lieu title product that provides full, state-driven searches at 20, 40 and 60 years. As a result of the ever-increasing pool of REO properties, SingleSource devised a thorough end-to-end Deed in Lieu process and has added team members who specialize in servicing Deed in Lieu transactions.

“One of the biggest challenges servicers face is title transparency and quicker decisioning ability,” says Ed Austin, COO at SingleSource. “Rather than rely exclusively on a current owner search, we go the extra mile to provide servicers with a full product search to help them make informed decisions about properties from the outset of their involvement with transactions.”

As a licensed title insurance agent in 35 states (and expanding), and workshare partnerships in 15, SingleSource offers this service nationwide.

“The difference is in the thoroughness and research of the product,” adds Chrissy Ziccardi, Director of Title and Settlement at SingleSource. “Traditional Deed in Lieu products only offer servicers a current owner search. With our full search, we perform in-depth research, including municipal searches, to reduce risk for our customers immediately and save them time later.”

SingleSource is celebrating its 20th anniversary and will be announcing additional product launches while celebrating that milestone throughout the year. SingleSource’s commitment to its customers is exemplified by the fact that the company provides a full range of industry-compliant products and services. SingleSource has been working with 9 of the top 10 national mortgage lenders and financial institutions for 20 years.