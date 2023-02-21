National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Ends 2022 on the Rise

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) National Delinquency Survey, the delinquency rate for mortgage loans on one-to-four-unit residential properties increased to a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.96% of all loans outstanding at the end of Q4 of 2022. The delinquency rate was up 51 basis points from Q3 of 2022, but still down 69 basis points from one year ago. The percentage of loans on which foreclosure actions were started in Q4 fell by one basis point to 0.14%.

“As expected, the overall national mortgage delinquency rate increased in the fourth quarter of 2022 from its previous quarterly survey low,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA’s VP of Industry Analysis. “The weaker economy and ongoing inflationary pressures contributed to the uptick in delinquencies. The delinquency rate–while still low–increased from the previous quarter across all loan types and across all stages of delinquency.”

The MBA reports that for the past 15 years, mortgage delinquencies have tracked very closely with employment conditions. Despite recent indicators of a rebounding job market, including the unemployment rate declining to 3.4% in January, MBA still forecasts for slower hiring and rising unemployment, with the rate rising to 5.2% by the end of the year. This will likely mean further increases in mortgage delinquencies.

“Notwithstanding the fourth-quarter increase in mortgage delinquencies, the foreclosure starts rate of 0.14% was well below the historical quarterly average of 0.40%,” noted Walsh. “Many distressed homeowners have loss mitigation options available to them and have accumulated home equity, which can ease financial hardship and avert foreclosure actions.”

The MBA’s Q4 2022 National Delinquency Survey found: