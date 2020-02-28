Planet Home Lending Hires Servicing Platform SVP

Planet Home Lending, LLC, a national lender, servicer and private client sub-servicer, hired Patrick Couture as SVP of Servicing Platform Development.

“Patrick has managed every area of servicing and has worked on both the investor and servicer side of the business. His unique perspective into asset management will be invaluable as we enhance the servicing platform to support additional commercial and residential loan products to better serve our clients,” said Sandra Jarish, President of Planet Home Lending, LLC.

During his nearly three decades in the industry, Couture built servicing platforms, ran highly rated servicing operations, and accumulated a track record of successfully applying cutting-edge technology to monetize and manage sophisticated, complex portfolios and to transform non-performing assets into reperforming assets.

“Planet’s impressive leadership team, dedication to investors and entrepreneurial culture drew me to this opportunity,” Couture said. “As a non-bank mortgage lender and servicer, Planet has the ability to be more nimble and strategic than traditional banks. It’s well-positioned to take advantage of market opportunities, which will result in substantial future growth.”

Before joining Planet Home Lending, Couture worked at several high-profile mortgage industry firms, including Goldman Sachs, where he was Vice President of the Realty Management Division and Goldman Sachs Bank where he was Vice President of the Consumer and Investment Management Division. He worked for Lone Star Funds/Hudson Advisors and was responsible for the Caliber Home Loans investment. While Vice President at Fairbanks Capital, he was credited with helping to turn around the servicing operation in the wake of the subprime crisis. He was also Senior Vice President at Nationstar Mortgage and Vice President at GMAC’s Homecomings Financial.

Planet Financial Group, LLC, CEO and President Michael Dubeck added: “Patrick’s experience working for private equity, large and small servicers and institutional investors has given him a unique ability to create solutions that resolve industry challenges. Having a seasoned executive who has excelled through multiple market cycles join us ensures Planet will be well-positioned to expand its servicing capabilities and nontraditional loan offerings.”