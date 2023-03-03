Home / Market Trends / Affordability / New Hampshire, South Dakota Most Affordable States
Print This Post Print This Post

New Hampshire, South Dakota Most Affordable States

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Featured, Market Studies, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate 17 hours ago 144 Views

As remote work remains prevalent, more and more are fleeing crowded urban centers for the suburbs and beyond. But picking up and moving your life can be a financial challenge for many—more so in the event you have to move to a higher-cost area. 

Knowing this, United Region Van Lines has released a new study of the most economical states to live in the country if you move in 2023 based on a variety of factors including median home price, average household income, average housing costs, average grocery costs, utilities, inflation, and the impact that state income taxes will have on your budget. Mortgage payments were also calculated, assuming a 7.47% interest rate with 20% down, using the average home price for each state. 

The results revealed the top 10 cheapest states to live in, with New Hampshire taking the top spot, followed by South Dakota, Tennessee, Alaska, Texas, Wyoming, Florida, Washington, Nevada, and North Dakota. 

As inflation is now at 40-year highs, the information in this report is for those who need to move yet want to stretch their budget as far as possible. 

“One of the most cost-effective states to live in, according to the study, is South Dakota. The state offers many natural wonders, including the famous Mount Rushmore National Memorial, the Badlands National Park, and the Black Hills National Forest,” United Region Van Lines said. “Furthermore, South Dakota has no state income tax, which is an added advantage for those looking to reduce their cost of living. The study found that Tennessee, another affordable state to live in, offers an abundance of music, food, and culture, with affordable housing and utility costs.”  

“Alaska, known for its stunning landscapes and abundant wildlife, also made it to the list of top 10 cheapest states to live in. Although housing and grocery costs may be slightly higher in Alaska than in other states, the state offers a generous dividend program to its residents, which could offset some of the higher living costs,” they concluded. “Additionally, Texas, the second-largest state in the United States, offers a low cost of living, particularly in areas such as Houston and San Antonio.” 

Click here for more information. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Ginnie Mae Seeking New EVP and COO

Search opens for individual to manage MBS operations, counterparty risk management, contracting, budget and legislative initiatives, and overall risk management of the organization.