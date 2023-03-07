FHFA Announces Roundtable Discussions, Listening Sessions

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announced upcoming roundtable discussions and a three-day wrap-up listening session as part of its comprehensive review of the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLBank) System.​

“I am pleased with the continued interest in this initiative and the diverse perspectives represented in the public input,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “These events provide opportunities for FHFA to expand its reach across the industry—and the country—to stakeholders and potential stakeholders from whom we have not previously heard.”

Launched last summer, FHLBank System at 100: Focusing on the Future is a key initiative for FHFA to ensure that the FHLBanks continue to be well-positioned to serve the needs of homeowners, renters, and their communities today and in the years ahead. The FHLBanks provide a source of liquidity for their members, a function they have performed for the past 90 years, while also fulfilling their mission to support affordable housing and community development.

​FHFA is interested in hearing responses to questions raised at the listening session and roundtable discussions convened under this initiative, as well as any other topics of importance to stakeholders. Please visit the website for more information on topics covered at each event.

