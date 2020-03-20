Sagent Appoints New CEO

Sagent Lending Technologies has appointed Dan Sogorka CEO and President, replacing Bret Leech who will become Executive Chairman and Board Member. The move accelerates Sagent’s vision to disrupt loan servicing and homeownership from the consumer perspective.

Sogorka’s appointment to CEO and president is the latest of a series of steps to accelerate Sagent’s growth.

“Loan servicing must be as much about anticipating and exceeding consumer expectations as it is about anticipating and managing lender risk,” said Sogorka. “Sagent is a modern platform using data and analytics to earn customer loyalty, lower lender servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles.”

Sagent’s institutional backing keeps it focused on its long-term vision of ensuring lenders properly care for customers throughout the homeownership lifecycle, which includes home purchasing, refinancing, servicing and retention, home equity, default, loan modification, bankruptcy, and foreclosure.

“A maturing economic cycle creates urgency to modernize mortgage servicing,” said Alex Stratoudakis, principal at Warburg Pincus. “To modernize at scale, Sagent plans to build or buy all modules servicers need to eliminate data silos. Dan knows how to lead housing into this final and most complex frontier of innovation.”

Sogorka has led digital transformation in housing for two decades. Before joining Sagent, Sogorka served as CEO of digital mortgage point of sale provider Cloudvirga, President of EXOS Technologies, EVP of Servicelink, a $1 billion revenue subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, and Division President at mortgage servicing and data provider Black Knight.

Sagent was formed in 2018 as a joint venture between Warburg Pincus, a leading global private equity firm, and Fiserv, a leading global provider of financial services technology, with a focus on improving the lending experience for both lenders and borrowers. Backed by Warburg Pincus and Fiserv, Sagent plans to modernize consumer and mortgage loan servicing at scale.