Brookstone Management Adds Wells Fargo Veteran Patrick Pannkuk

Brookstone Management, a mortgage field services provider with a focus on preserving and maintaining vacant, pre-foreclosure, and REO assets nationwide, announced this week that it has added Wells Fargo industry veteran Patrick Pannkuk to its team in the role of SVP of Business Development.

Pannkuk joins Brookstone Management bringing nearly 14 years of experience and tenure in the financial services industry from multiple senior leadership positions held at Wells Fargo. Most of that time was spent in the mortgage default servicing sector with a heavy emphasis on relationship management. Over the course of his more than a decade with Wells Fargo, Pannkuk served in roles spanning from Asset Recovery Manager and REO Supervisor to, most recently, SVP - Third Party Engagement & Oversight Leader. He holds a bachelor's degree in marketing from Iowa State University's Ivy College of Business.

According to Brookstone, Pannkuk's focus on building trust and rapport with a myriad of contacts from across the spectrum will allow him to build confidence throughout those relationships and help spotlight the value of the services that Brookstone provides to its partners. His education and experience in business marketing and management will also lend themselves to fostering, growing, and maintaining those strong relationships.

Brookstone notes that Pannkuk's experience in leading large groups of people and processes also positions Pannkuk to be both strategic and risk-minded in his approach. This will allow him to care for the needs of existing clients but also carry a trajectory forward into new opportunities and endeavors where Brookstone’s services and capabilities can further be leveraged and scaled into the future.

Sam Ingber, CEO of Brookstone Management, said, "Pat's guidance, strong business acumen, and ability to build and grow relationships will allow us to carry forward our mission to continue to scale into the future with existing clients but also to diversify and consider other tradelines as well that would benefit from our offerings."

Abraham Goodman, President of Brookstone Management, added, "Pat's rich history in this industry and his skill sets will bring strong value to our organization and allow for us to reach new heights both now and into the future."