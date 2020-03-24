IMS Datawise Launches Upkeep

Upkeep is a new mobile application designed and developed by IMS Datawise, allowing companies to connect with the right vendors in a competitive online marketplace, streamlining the negotiation process

“We’ve used our years of expertise in delivering Property Preservation Data Quality Audit Solutions to create an innovative and dynamic platform for companies to connect with the very best vendors in the country,” IMS states. “Upkeep is specifically designed and developed with specialist property preservation companies in mind, so that you can connect only with the vendors who match with your list of jobs and specifications. This ensures that you target exactly what you need from potential vendors. Negotiations are easy, and task management becomes effortless.”

“If you’re a vendor or a company delivering one or multiple property preservation services on a regular basis, then we know exactly what kind of pressure you’re under, and what needs to be done to ensure smooth, efficient service.”

With a variety of features including external sharing of data profiles, in-app conversations, and quick, detailed job postings, Upkeep takes the pain out of in-house negotiation processes. All relevant jobs are found in one place through secure access OTP based authentication so that the job search becomes simpler, faster and more efficient. You can also manage ongoing jobs lists, share job details to external platforms and set preference alerts, allowing you to approach your duties with ease and focus on what you do best.

Upkeep is designed, developed and powered by IMS Datawise, who specializes in Offshore Property Preservation Data Audit Solutions.

“We form solid, long-lasting partnerships with Property Management Companies to deliver truly bespoke real estate Property Preservation and Property Inspection Quality Audit Outsourcing services, carrying out even the most challenging and complex inspection and auditing work,” IMS adds.