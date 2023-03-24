BSI Financial Services Taps Harold Lewis as President and COO

BSI Financial Services has hired Harold Lewis as its new President and COO, where he will be responsible for scaling BSI Financial’s platform and delivering value to its customers through the combination of improved operational efficiency, reduced risks, technology advancements and exceptional talent.

Prior to joining BSI Financial, Lewis served as President and COO of Nationstar Mortgage (d/b/a Mr. Cooper), where he led the growth of the company’s servicing portfolio from $30 billion to $400 billion and its mortgage origination portfolio from $1.8 billion to $25 billion.

Prior to Nationstar, Lewis held several C-suite and senior executive positions, including COO at CitiMortgage, COO of Residential Real Estate at Fannie Mae, President of NationsCredit for Bank of America/Barnett Bank, and COO of Resource Bancshares Mortgage Group. Most recently, he served as a Senior Advisor at McKinsey & Company. In addition, Lewis currently serves on the Board of Directors at Upbound (d/b/a Rent-a-Center and Acima) and on its Audit and Compensation Committees.

“I am excited to welcome an exceptional industry leader like Harold to our leadership team,” said Gagan Sharma, Founder and CEO of BSI Financial. “As we scale BSI in these changing times for our industry, Harold’s leadership and expertise will ensure that we deliver a best-in-class customer experience while minimizing risk.”

BSI also announced the appointment of Brett Behrens as SVP and Head of Non-Agency Servicing. He will report directly to Lewis. Behrens has more than 33 years of financial services experience, including 20-plus years in servicing management.

Most recently, Behrens was a Business Development Executive with Aspen Capital, a private equity firm specializing in the acquisition and servicing of residential and commercial real estate loans. Behrens has also held management positions at Calmco Servicing, Wilshire Credit Corporation/Seterus, Wealthbridge Mortgage Corporation, and FCI Lender Services.