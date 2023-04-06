Home / Market Trends / Affordability / HUD to Extend Public Comment Date for Fair Housing Rule
HUD to Extend Public Comment Date for Fair Housing Rule

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced that it will extend the public comment date for its Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing proposed rule by 14 days, to April 24, 2023. To do this, HUD has submitted a notice to the Federal Register, which can be found here.

HUD published its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking in the Federal Register on February 9, 2023, and provided for a 60-day public comment period. This proposed rule meets President Biden's call in his first days in office to fully enforce the Fair Housing Act, outlined in Memorandum on Redressing Our Nation's and the Federal Government's History of Discriminatory Housing Practices and Policies. It aims to remedy the effects of the long history of discrimination in housing, will help to foster opportunity in communities across the country where every resident can thrive.

This proposed rule implements the Fair Housing Act's affirmatively furthering fair housing mandate, which directs the government to promote fair housing choice, eliminate disparities in housing, and foster inclusive communities. While building avenues for greater accountability, this proposed rule streamlines the required fair housing analysis for local communities, states, and public housing agencies and requires them to set ambitious goals to address fair housing issues facing their communities, among other landmark changes.

“This proposed rule is a major step towards fulfilling the law's full promise and advancing our legal, ethical, and moral charge to provide equitable access to opportunity for all,” said Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“Affirmatively furthering fair housing means more than merely steering clear of housing discrimination violations” said Demetria L. McCain, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Today, HUD is taking new, bold action to eliminate the historic patterns of segregation that continue to harm American families. This action will help make the purpose of the Fair Housing Act reality by making it easier for local communities to identify inequities and make concrete commitments to address them.”

The original announcement of the proposed rule can be found here.

HUD has received feedback from multiple interested persons requesting additional time to review the rule and provide comments. In response to these requests, HUD has decided to extend the public comment period for 14 days, to April 24, 2023.  HUD continues to invite all interested parties and members of the public to submit their views, comments, and recommendations for improvement for HUD’s Notice of Proposed Rulemaking.

Further information about the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) can be found here.

To read the full release, click here.

