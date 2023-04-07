The Week Ahead: Servicers and Government Officials to Meet in D.C.

Next Tuesday, April 11, the Five Star Institute will present its 13th Annual Five Star Government Forum, at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C. from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.—a day-long gathering where mortgage servicing leaders and government agencies can discuss the industry’s most pressing issues and work to find solutions together.

As the industry works to support the American Dream of homeownership, ensuring clear lines of communication between mortgage industry stakeholders and their government partners is more critical than ever. Join Five Star as it presents top servicing executives, representatives from top government agencies, and others under one roof gathered to chart the course for the housing economy in 2023 and beyond.

Since 1908, The National Press Club, located in the heart of downtown Washington, D.C., has hosted presidents, kings, queens, prime ministers, cabinet members, governors, members of Congress, and influential leaders in business, entertainment, sport, and society to share their views on significant topics and current events with the media and the public.

The day’s scheduled events and speakers include:

Opening Keynote featuring Julia Gordon: The 2023 Government Forum will open with an exclusive, informative opening keynote presentation from Assistant Secretary for the Office of Housing and the Federal Housing Commissioner, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Julia Gordon, as she discusses current challenges and the FHA’s priorities for 2023. Commissioner Gordon’s speech will be followed by a brief side-by-side discussion with Five Star Chairman Emeritus Ed Delgado.

The 2023 Government Forum will open with an exclusive, informative opening keynote presentation from Assistant Secretary for the Office of Housing and the Federal Housing Commissioner, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Julia Gordon, as she discusses current challenges and the FHA’s priorities for 2023. Commissioner Gordon’s speech will be followed by a brief side-by-side discussion with Five Star Chairman Emeritus Ed Delgado. The State of the Housing Market: With the housing market navigating ongoing inflation, higher mortgage rates, and recessionary conditions, a panel of mortgage executives and government professionals have been assembled to discuss how we got here, where we’re going, and how the industry can weather the current headwinds. Invited panelists include and Moderator Douglas Whittemore, Head of Mortgage & Consumer Default Servicing, SVP, Operations Executive for U.S. Bank; Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage; Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP for the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management, Ginnie Mae; Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation; and Erik Schmitt, Head of Home Lending Product and Innovation of JP Morgan Chase.

With the housing market navigating ongoing inflation, higher mortgage rates, and recessionary conditions, a panel of mortgage executives and government professionals have been assembled to discuss how we got here, where we’re going, and how the industry can weather the current headwinds. Invited panelists include and Moderator Douglas Whittemore, Head of Mortgage & Consumer Default Servicing, SVP, Operations Executive for U.S. Bank; Matt Clarke, COO of Churchill Mortgage; Leslie Meaux Pordzik, SVP for the Office of Issuer and Portfolio Management, Ginnie Mae; Stanley C. Middleman, President and CEO of Freedom Mortgage Corporation; and Erik Schmitt, Head of Home Lending Product and Innovation of JP Morgan Chase. Economic Update: A panel of economic experts will break down the complex ups and downs of the economy and the housing market in the aftermath of an unprecedented and tumultuous couple of years. Insights into the economic forecast and what it means for your business will be shared. Featured panelists include Daren Blomquist, VP of Market Economics for Auction.com who will serve as Moderator; Molly Boesel, Principal Economist with CoreLogic; Jacob Channel, Senior Economist from LendingTree; Mark Fleming, SVP, Decision Science and Chief Economist with First American Financial Corporation; Taylor Marr, Deputy Chief Economist for Redfin; and Mark Palim, VP-Deputy Chief Economist for Fannie Mae.

A panel of economic experts will break down the complex ups and downs of the economy and the housing market in the aftermath of an unprecedented and tumultuous couple of years. Insights into the economic forecast and what it means for your business will be shared. Featured panelists include Daren Blomquist, VP of Market Economics for Auction.com who will serve as Moderator; Molly Boesel, Principal Economist with CoreLogic; Jacob Channel, Senior Economist from LendingTree; Mark Fleming, SVP, Decision Science and Chief Economist with First American Financial Corporation; Taylor Marr, Deputy Chief Economist for Redfin; and Mark Palim, VP-Deputy Chief Economist for Fannie Mae. Government Policy & Housing Update: Representatives from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) take the Government Forum stage to discuss how the government is working to aid and strengthen the American system of homeownership. Moderating the session will be Tim Rood, Head of Government & Industry Relations for SitusAMC, and speaking on behalf of the FHFA will be Prasant Sar, Supervisory Policy Analyst; and Mark McArdle, Assistant Director, Mortgage Markets, on behalf of the CFPB.

Representatives from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) take the Government Forum stage to discuss how the government is working to aid and strengthen the American system of homeownership. Moderating the session will be Tim Rood, Head of Government & Industry Relations for SitusAMC, and speaking on behalf of the FHFA will be Prasant Sar, Supervisory Policy Analyst; and Mark McArdle, Assistant Director, Mortgage Markets, on behalf of the CFPB. GSE Update: Executives from both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac take the stage to discuss the world of the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). Hear what the GSEs are working on, what potential hurdles they’re anticipating, and how the industry can best partner with them going forward. Patrick Coon, Servicing Executive and NMSA Executive Council member, will serve as Moderator, and panelists will include Benjamin Gottheim, VP, Servicing Policy, Single-Family Servicing for Freddie Mac; Jenise Hight, VP, Single-Family Credit Risk Policy for Fannie Mae; William J. Maguire, VP of Servicing Portfolio Management, Single-Family Division for Freddie Mac; and Jake Williamson, SVP, Single-Family, Head of Collateral Risk Management for Fannie Mae.

Executives from both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac take the stage to discuss the world of the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs). Hear what the GSEs are working on, what potential hurdles they’re anticipating, and how the industry can best partner with them going forward. Patrick Coon, Servicing Executive and NMSA Executive Council member, will serve as Moderator, and panelists will include Benjamin Gottheim, VP, Servicing Policy, Single-Family Servicing for Freddie Mac; Jenise Hight, VP, Single-Family Credit Risk Policy for Fannie Mae; William J. Maguire, VP of Servicing Portfolio Management, Single-Family Division for Freddie Mac; and Jake Williamson, SVP, Single-Family, Head of Collateral Risk Management for Fannie Mae. The Art of Government Loan Servicing: Best Practices: Together, the government and the mortgage industry helped millions of struggling homeowners remain in their homes through the challenges of the past few years. Join this panel discussion featuring servicing executives as they dive into the art of government loan servicing, and how the landscape has changed amid inflation, economic strain, and other factors. Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director of Carrington Holding Company LLC will serve as Moderator of the event, which will feature the following invited panelists: Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer for The Money Source Inc.; Michael Greenbaum, COO of Safeguard Properties; Michael Keaton, SVP of Default Subservicing for PHH Mortgage; and John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer for Selene Finance.

Together, the government and the mortgage industry helped millions of struggling homeowners remain in their homes through the challenges of the past few years. Join this panel discussion featuring servicing executives as they dive into the art of government loan servicing, and how the landscape has changed amid inflation, economic strain, and other factors. Wes Iseley, Senior Managing Director of Carrington Holding Company LLC will serve as Moderator of the event, which will feature the following invited panelists: Shayna Arrington, Chief Compliance Officer for The Money Source Inc.; Michael Greenbaum, COO of Safeguard Properties; Michael Keaton, SVP of Default Subservicing for PHH Mortgage; and John Vella, Chief Revenue Officer for Selene Finance. Auction Presentation: Continuing a long-standing tradition, Auction.com will present a charitable donation to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit with the mission to “build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

All this and much more as attendees will have the opportunity to network and mingle with their industry peers throughout the day-long event.

Many thanks to Event Host Auction.com, along with Co-Hosts Brookstone Management, Safeguard Properties, and Corporate Sponsors Guardian Asset Management and Selene; Supporting Sponsors National General Lender Services and SitusAMC; and Media Sponsor DS News for their support of this important event.

Click here for more information or to register for the 13th Annual Five Star Government Forum.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: