Cenlar Announces Executive Changes to Its Compliance Team

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage subservicer Cenlar FSB has named Marlon Groen as its new Chief Compliance Officer, and Jennifer Rowen, Cenlar’s former Chief Compliance Officer, has been promoted to SVP of Core Operations.

“A committed and highly insightful risk and compliance specialist, Marlon’s depth of industry knowledge and ability to build and lead effective compliance frameworks is invaluable to the team,” said Cenlar Chief Risk Officer Sara Avery. “He will be instrumental in leading the continued growth of Cenlar’s compliance risk management program.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Groen served as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for AHP Servicing. He also worked at PHH Mortgage for 11 years, where he most recently served as SVP, Chief Compliance Officer. At PHH, he also held the role of VP, Head of Regulatory Affairs before transitioning to compliance. He was also VP and Senior Counsel at Sovereign Bank, and VP, Senior Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Arlington Capital Mortgage Corporation.

Groen is also a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association’s Legal Issues and Regulatory Compliance Committee.

“I look forward to working with the risk and compliance team and business units and contributing to Cenlar’s business strategy, specifically as the company continues to build a best-in-class enterprise risk management framework,” added Groen.

Rowen brings more than 24 years of banking experience to her new role as SVP of Core Operations. In her new role, she will be responsible for the oversight of Investor Reporting, Bank Operations, Payoffs, Satisfactions, Insurance, Escrow, Tax and Transfer Operations.

“Jennifer’s leadership skills and expertise in sustaining a solid compliance program is vital to loan operations as we continue to strengthen our risk and control efforts and deliver excellent service for our clients and their homeowners,” said Cenlar SVP of Loan Operations Bill Moffett.

As Cenlar’s Chief Compliance Officer, Rowen played a vital role in building a compliance management program. She was also responsible for regulatory change management, program management, compliance training, BSA/AML/OFAC and compliance advisory services.

Prior to joining Cenlar in 2016, Rowen served as VP, Compliance Officer at The Bryn Mawr Trust Company, and Compliance Officer at Continental Bank. She is a Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS).

“I am excited to leverage my experience and compliance expertise, in particular, to help the Loan Operations team drive optimal results,” said Rowen.