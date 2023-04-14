The Week Ahead: Two Top HUD Nominees to Face Senate Banking Panel

On Tuesday, April 18 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs will conduct a Nomination Hearing on two key nominations for roles in the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Solomon Jeffrey Greene of the District of Columbia to be an Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Housing and Urban Development; and David Uejio of California to be Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Department of Housing and Urban Development. In addition to Greene and Uejio, the Banking Committee will also hear the nominations of Dr. Jared Bernstein of Virginia to be Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Executive Office of the President; and Dr. Ron Borzekowski of Maryland to be Director of Financial Research, Department of the Treasury.

Nominated as Assistant Secretary of HUD, Greene currently leads HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research, which informs policy development and implementation to improve life in American communities through conducting, supporting, and sharing research, surveys, demonstrations, program evaluations, and best practices.

Greene has dedicated his career to improving people’s lives and strengthening communities through evidence-based and community-driven housing and urban development policies. Prior to joining HUD, Greene held leadership positions in research institutions, affordable housing and community development organizations, local and federal governments, and philanthropy. For more than seven years, he was a Senior Fellow at the Urban Institute, where he led research on fair and affordable housing, land use, technology and inclusive growth and recovery in cities. Before joining the Urban Institute, Greene served a Senior Advisor at HUD, where he helped develop policies to reduce segregation and expand neighborhood choice and he served as HUD’s Principal Advisor on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Greene has also served as a Senior Program Officer at the Open Society Foundations, an adjunct professor at NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, a law fellow at NYU Furman Center for Real Estate and Urban Policy, a litigation associate at Munger, Tolles & Olson, and a law clerk on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He served on the board of directors for the National Housing Law Project, the American Bar Association COVID-19 Task Force Committee on Evictions, and the advisory board for Up for Growth. Greene received his BA from Stanford University, his MCP from the University of California, Berkeley, and his JD from Yale Law School. He grew up in Ulster County, New York and currently lives in Washington, D.C.

Uejio was nominated to serve as Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity at HUD, a role that leads HUD’s enforcement of fair housing and civil rights laws. Currently, Uejio serves as Acting Associate Director for supervision, enforcement, and fair lending at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

He began his career in government at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), serving as a Public Management Fellow from 2006-2008, and as Assistant to the Director of NIH from 2008-2012. In 2015, he served as a Senior Strategist in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: