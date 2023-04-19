Home / Default Servicing / Collections / Cenlar Taps Theodore Mugnier to Lead Cybersecurity Efforts
Cenlar Taps Theodore Mugnier to Lead Cybersecurity Efforts

Theodore Mugnier, Director of Information Security, Cenlar FSB

Mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced the addition of Theodore Mugnier as Director of Information Security.

A former United States Marine Officer, Mugnier has two decades of working in intelligence, as well as orchestrating cyberspace planning and operations in support of strategic initiatives. At Cenlar, Ted will be tasked with working alongside the cybersecurity team to address current and emerging risk, help to facilitate improvement of processes and procedures to ensure Cenlar continues to remain compliant, and support a strong cyber engineering function.

“Ted is a valuable addition to our cybersecurity team. His extensive background in the government sector and knowledge of identifying and mitigating cyber risk is impressive,” said Cenlar Chief Information Security Officer Jason Shockey. “Ted’s strong leadership skills will help guide us through a risk environment that continues to be ever-changing and will be paramount in helping to protect sensitive data to the company, our employees and our clients and their homeowners.”

Prior to joining Cenlar, Ted held multiple leadership roles for the U.S. Marines. Throughout his career, Ted has managed teams of more than 100. Most recently, he supported the Cybersecurity Intelligence Directorate at Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was also an Operations Director, where he supported the cyber planning element at U.S. Special Operations Command in Tampa, Florida. Other positions Ted held were, Director of Cyber Intelligence Division for the Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command, and Deputy Director of Intelligence for a specialized Cyber Joint Task Force at U.S. Cyberspace Command in Fort Meade, Maryland.

“I am excited to be here and look forward to working with the team in helping to support Cenlar’s cyber risk efforts,” said Mugnier. “My vision is to modernize data security compliance by bringing cutting edge data protection practices to the private sector.”

Mugnier holds a master of science in Cyberspace Security Policy and Management from the University of Maryland, a bachelor of science from Northwestern State University. He is a graduate of the Joint Advanced Cyberspace Warfare Course, as well as the Joint and Combined Warfighting School.

