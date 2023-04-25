Home / Market Trends / Affordability / CFPB Issues Revised Version of Prime Offer Rate Methodology
Print This Post Print This Post

CFPB Issues Revised Version of Prime Offer Rate Methodology

in Affordability, CFPB, Daily Dose, Featured, Government, Government, Market Trends, Migration, News, Real Estate 16 hours ago 33 Views

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) recently announced a revised version of its Methodology for Determining Average Prime Offer Rates, which describes the calculations used to determine average prime offer rates (APOR) for purposes of federal mortgage rules.

APORs are annual percentage rates derived from average interest rates, points, and other loan pricing terms currently offered to consumers by a representative sample of creditors for mortgage loans that have low-risk pricing characteristics.

The methodology statement has been revised to address the upcoming unavailability of certain data the CFPB previously relied on to calculate APORs. On or after April 21, 2023, the CFPB will begin using ICE Mortgage Technology data and the CFPB’s revised methodology to calculate APORs.

The CFPB will continue to post the survey data used to calculate APORs on the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council’s website.

To read the full report, click here.

Tagged with:

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport magazines with more than eight years of writing experience. She has served as content coordinator and copy editor for the Los Angeles Daily News and the Orange County Register, in addition to 11 other Southern California publications. A former editor-in-chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington, she has covered events such as the Byron Nelson and Pac-12 Conferences, progressing into her freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, Lester is an avid jazz lover and likes to read. She can be reached at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Is It Time for Servicers to Join the Digital Revolution? 

While lenders have been adding eSign capabilities to all stages of the origination process for years, implementing eSign and RON technology into the loss mitigation process would be a completely new experience for many new servicers. 