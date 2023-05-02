Sagent Extends DCU Partnership for Five More Years

Sagent has announced a five-year partnership extension with Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) to power its mortgage servicing operations. This is the latest in a series of recent deals for Sagent to transform the consumer borrower experience for financial organizations servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

DCU will continue relying on Sagent’s LoanServ platform to power precise, scale execution across DCU’s mortgage servicing lifecycle. DCU currently uses Sagent’s configurable system-of-record platform to deliver a better member experience and adjust in real-time to constantly evolving customer and regulatory needs.

“Our vision at Digital Federal Credit Union is to help all our members achieve their financial goals collaboratively,” said Jason Sorochinsky, DCU’s VP of Mortgage Lending. “Sagent’s cloud-native platform powers high-touch, high-tech banking that helps us keep customers for life.”

Massachusetts-based DCU is one of the largest credit unions headquartered in New England, and ranks in the top 20 nationwide. Serving as the credit union of choice for more than 700 companies and more than one million customers nationwide, DCU offers an array of services, including consumer banking and lending services, business banking and lending services, insurance, and real-estate services.

“For decades, Digital Federal Credit Union has grown and retained members with a customer-obsessed approach that reflects Sagent’s own homeowner-first vision, and we’re proud to deliver on high-touch service with high-tech experiences for DCU’s customers and teams,” said Sagent CEO Dan Sogorka. “Sagent is the only scale platform with real-time data powering every aspect of loan servicing for trillions of dollars in outstanding mortgage balances. We’re honored to deepen our partnership with DCU as we continue collaborating to exceed investor, auditor, regulator, and borrower expectations.”

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers utilize the company’s flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, thus lowering servicing costs, ensuring compliance, and increasing the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers.

“For nearly two decades, we’ve relied on Sagent to power the loan servicing experience for our members,” added Sorochinsky. “With Sagent powering our mortgage servicing, we operate more efficiently, stay ahead of member expectations for modern experiences, and remain current with the fast pace of fintech innovation.”