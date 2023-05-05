HUD Issues $382M to Help U.S. States Manufacture Affordable Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced the allocation of $382 million through the nation's Housing Trust Fund.

The Housing Trust Fund (HTF) is an affordable housing production program that complements existing Federal, state, and local efforts to increase and preserve the supply of decent, safe, and sanitary affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households, including families experiencing homelessness.

“We’re proud to invest in states to create more affordable housing,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to improving the nation’s housing affordability crisis and the Housing Trust Fund provides communities resources they need to produce more safe, sustainable and affordable housing.”

HTF is a formula-based program for States and U.S. Territories. By law, each state is allocated a minimum of $3 million. State affordable housing planners will use these funds for the following eligible activities:

Real property acquisition

Site improvements and development hard costs

Related soft costs

Demolition

Financing costs

Relocation assistance

Operating cost assistance for rental housing (up to 30% of each grant)

Reasonable administrative and planning costs.

The Housing Trust Fund is being capitalized through contributions made by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In December 2014, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) directed these Government Sponsored Enterprises (GSEs) to begin setting aside and allocating funds to the Housing Trust Fund.

The Housing Trust Fund helps to strengthen and broaden the Federal housing safety net for people in need by increasing production of, and access to, affordable housing for the nation’s most vulnerable populations.

Some 100% of funds must be used for extremely low-income families. This targeting ensures the priority of this program is helping those with the greatest needs.

To read the full release, including all of the 2023 Housing Trust Fund Formula Allocations, click here.