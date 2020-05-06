Home / Headlines / Bonial and Associates Announces Partnership
Bonial and Associates Announces Partnership

in Headlines, News

Bonial and Associates has announced a partnership with MJ Connections, headed by Majenica Springer.

Springer has been working in the mortgage banking industry for over 10 years. She began her career practicing law at a mortgage banking law firm in Indiana. She handled foreclosures, mediation/settlement conferences, title issues, code violations and curative issues for about 3 years prior to transitioning to handling client relations for law firms. She founded MJ Connections in 2014 and represents several firms in the mortgage.

“Bonial & Associates, P.C. is looking forward to working with you, Majenica," said Matt Slonaker, EVP, Head of Business Development at Bonial and Associates Your expertise along with our team will help clients with their bankruptcy, foreclosure and litigation management needs in Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas & Georgia. Welcome to the team!”

About Author: Seth Welborn

Seth Welborn is a Reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Harding University, he has covered numerous topics across the real estate and default servicing industries. Additionally, he has written B2B marketing copy for Dallas-based companies such as AT&T. An East Texas Native, he also works part-time as a photographer.
