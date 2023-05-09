Cenlar Names Michael Biddle Chief Data Scientist

Mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced that Michael Biddle has joined the company in the new role of Chief Data Scientist. Michael will lead Cenlar’s just-launched Mortgage Information Factory, an effort that will focus on leveraging the company’s data and turning that into actionable information and insight for its own operations, as well as clients and their homeowners.

Biddle brings to Cenlar more than two decades of experience in building and sustaining the highest level of quantitative analysis and research. In his new role with Cenlar, Biddle will be responsible for procuring and gathering data, establishing processes for converting data to effective reporting and instituting artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, in addition to maximizing portfolio performance through deep learning methodologies.

“Michael is an incredibly valuable part of the Cenlar team,” said Cenlar President and CEO Jim Daras. “His talent and vision for strategically leveraging data will deliver smart, industry-leading business solutions for our clients, their homeowners and our employees.”

Cenlar’s Data Science initiative will combine math and statistics, specialized programming, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with extensive knowledge of mortgage performance and servicing operations to uncover actionable insights. These insights can guide decision making and strategic planning and improve operational performance.

“I look forward to working with the team and identifying, collecting, and assessing data to create cutting-edge analytical solutions to create an improved work experience for Cenlar that also delivers the best results for our clients and their homeowners,” said Biddle.

Biddle holds a Masters of Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University, a DDE Econometrics from Northern Kentucky/University of Cincinnati Cooperative, and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Kentucky.

Biddle’s appointment is the latest move by Cenlar to grow its team after the recent additions of Theodore Mugnier as Director of Information Security; Marlon Groen as Chief Compliance Officer, and Jennifer Rowen, Cenlar’s former Chief Compliance Officer, to the role of SVP of Core Operations.