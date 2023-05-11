Foreclosure Starts and Completions Down From April

ATTOM has released its April 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, showing a total of 32,977 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — were down 10% from last month but up 8% from a year ago.

Illinois, Maryland, and New Jersey post highest foreclosure rates

Nationwide one in every 4,234 housing units had a foreclosure filing in April 2023. States with the highest foreclosure rates were Illinois (one in every 2,221 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Maryland (one in every 2,283 housing units); New Jersey (one in every 2,334 housing units); South Carolina (one in every 2,495 housing units); and Delaware (one in every 2,603 housing units).

Among the 223 metropolitan statistical areas with a population of at least 200,000, those with the highest foreclosure rates in April 2023 were Atlantic City, NJ (one in every 1,356 housing units with a foreclosure filing); Cleveland, OH (one in every 1,580 housing units); Lakeland, FL (one in every 1,649 housing units); Columbia, SC (one in every 1,651 housing units); and Chicago, IL (one in every 1,950 housing units).

“Foreclosure activity continues to stabilize and even correct itself in 2023, with April showing a 10 percent decrease in overall activity after a 20 percent increase last month,” said Rob Barber, chief executive officer at ATTOM. “While there is no apparent indication of a continued decline in the number of foreclosures, it’s important to note that the month of April typically exhibits a recurring trend of decreased activity. However, this trend underscores the significance of monitoring foreclosure rates and identifying any potential market shifts or trends.”

Among those metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million, those with the worst foreclosure rates in April 2023, aside from Cleveland, OH and Chicago, IL, included: Riverside, CA (one in every 2,046 housing units); Philadelphia, PA (one in every 2,079 housing units); and Jacksonville, FL (one in every 2,091 housing units).

Foreclosure starts decline 7% from last month

Lenders started the foreclosure process on 22,455 U.S. properties in April 2023, down 7 percent from last month and up only 1 percent from a year ago.

Counter to the national trend, states that had at least 100 foreclosure starts in April 2023 and saw the greatest monthly increases included: Maryland (up 55 percent); New Mexico (up 55 percent); Iowa (up 29 percent); Utah (up 13 percent); and Florida (up 12 percent).

Those major metropolitan areas with a population greater than 1 million that had the greatest number of foreclosure starts in April 2023 included: New York, NY (1,711 foreclosure starts); Chicago, IL (1,153 foreclosure starts); Miami, FL (846 foreclosure starts); Los Angeles, CA (829 foreclosure starts); and Philadelphia, PA (747 foreclosure starts).

Foreclosure completions decrease 39% monthly

Lenders repossessed 2,919 U.S. properties through completed foreclosures (REOs) in April 2023, down 39 percent from last month but up 3 percent from last year.

Those states that had the greatest number of REOs in April 2023 included: Illinois (334 REOs); Pennsylvania (218 REOs); New York (199 REOs); Texas (184 REOs); and California (171 REOs).

Those major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) with a population greater than 200,000 that saw the greatest number of REOs in April 2023 included: Chicago, IL (259 REOs); New York, NY (165 REOs); Philadelphia, PA (128 REOs); St. Louis, MO (54 REOs); and Detroit, MI (52 REOs).

To read the full report, including more data, chart sand methodology, click here.