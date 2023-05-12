Mortgage Delinquency Rate Falls to Second Lowest on Record

Delinquency rates in the first quarter of 2023 decreased to a seasonally adjusted rate of 3.56% of all outstanding mortgages according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) National Delinquency Survey.

In fact, the rate was down 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2022 and 55 points year-over-year. The percentage of loans on which foreclosure actions were started in the first quarter rose by 2 basis points to 0.16%.

“The mortgage delinquency rate fell to its lowest level for any first quarter since MBA’s survey began in 1979 and was the second lowest quarterly rate overall, just 11 basis points above the survey low in the third quarter of 2022,” said Marina Walsh, CMB, MBA’s VP of Industry Analysis. “Mortgage delinquencies and the unemployment rate continue to track each other closely, with the unemployment rate in April falling back to the 54-year low of 3.4% set in January.”

Added Walsh, “Consistent with the resilient job market, the performance of existing mortgages is exceeding expectations. Across all states, there was an improvement in the first quarter compared to one year ago. Year-over-year delinquencies for all product types – FHA, VA, and conventional – were also down.”

According to the MBA’s forecast, it is predicting that an economic slowdown and increase in unemployment is in the works for later this year, moving into next year. Looking forward, Walsh noted that the end of COVID-19 forbearance programs means some distressed borrowers may be offered different forbearance and loss mitigation options than those given during the pandemic.

Key findings of the report as highlighted by the MBA include: