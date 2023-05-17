HUD, National Association of Home Builders Unveil Innovative Housing Showcase

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) announced new details regarding the Innovative Housing Showcase, including the first round of exhibitors. The Showcase will be an open-to-the-public event on the National Mall to raise awareness of innovative and affordable housing designs and technologies that have the potential to increase housing supply, lower the cost of construction, increase energy efficiency and resilience, and reduce housing expenses for owners and renters. Policymakers, housing industry representatives, media, and the general public are invited to attend.

“Innovation in housing is a crucial component of our work to increase housing supply and lower costs for American families. The Innovative Housing Showcase will display cutting edge designs from across the building industry—from affordability to resiliency and energy efficiency,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “I encourage everyone to join us on the National Mall this June to experience the future of housing.”

The showcase will feature dozens of exhibits, including full-sized, enterable prototype homes, displaying accessible innovative building technologies that address affordability, resilience, and the future of housing. This will be the third iteration of the Showcase on the National Mall.

“The National Association of Home Builders is honored to once again to co-host this incredible event with the Department of Housing and Urban Development,” said Alicia Huey, Chairman of the NAHB Board. “In an industry that is often seen as slow to innovate, this is a key opportunity to show that home builders are an active part of the solution to the housing affordability crisis.”

The Showcase exhibitors will offer a range of housing innovations from construction methods to software.

“HUD and its Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) have supported innovation in housing and building technologies since the beginning, and these investments have contributed to changes in building codes, improvements in industry practice, and most importantly, lower housing costs for American families,” said Solomon Greene, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research. “The Showcase continues that tradition, featuring the latest technologies and designs that can help meet the nation’s growing housing affordability and climate resilience needs.”

The exhibitors that have been selected to present so far include:

Exhibitor Name City, State ARIS Hydronics Milwaukie, OR Azure Printed Homes Culver City, CA Boxabl Las Vegas, NV Cavco Phoenix, AZ Connect Homes Los Angeles, CA Cypress CDC Brooklyn, NY Demizine Technology Vancouver, BC Canada EcoSmart Stud Bloomington, MN EMerge Alliance Alexandria, VA Hierromat Development Fort Lauderdale, FL J L. Filbey & Sons Capital Partners Palm Beach, FL Kit Switch Los Angeles, CA Module Pittsburgh, PA Mr Hemp House Indianapolis, IN NanoArchitech Gilroy, CA National Ready Mixed Concrete Association Alexandria, VA PathHouse Portland, OR ProforMap Walnut Creek, CA ReMo Homes Los Angeles, CA Steel and Spark Phoenix, AZ Structural Building Components Association Irving, TX TimberAge Durango, CO Triodetic Syracuse, NY UMH Freehold Township, NJ WheelPad Wilmington, VT

To complement the Showcase, HUD will live stream several technical sessions on June 8th and June 9th from the National Building Museum. On June 8th, HUD is collaborating with the U.S. Department of Energy and EMerge Alliance to offer a morning and afternoon broadcast. On June 9th, HUD is collaborating with the International Code Council for an afternoon broadcast.

