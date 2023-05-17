Sagent Extends Partnership With American Savings Bank

Sagent has announced a seven-year partnership extension with American Savings Bank (ASB) to continue powering its mortgage servicing ecosystem.

ASB will continue powering its scale servicing operations with Sagent’s cloud-based LoanServ system of record. For more than two decades, ASB has relied on Sagent’s servicing technology to automate complex, high-volume tasks and workflows, deliver a better customer experience, and adapt in real-time to constantly evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

“American Savings Bank is a market leader because they get how to combine high-touch service with high-tech experiences for their customers and teams. Sagent is honored to help power this industry-best customer experience, and after our long relationship, I feel like we’re just getting started,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO at Sagent. “With the help of long-time customers like American Savings Bank, Sagent continues to build out our platforms to engage and retain their customers for life. We listen to what they and their borrowers need, then keep building our cloud-based core, default, and consumer platforms to manage every granular detail of their loan servicing business.”

Since 1987, Hawaii-based American Savings Bank has served Hawaii’s businesses and communities, providing a full range of financial products and services including business and consumer banking, home loans, and insurance.

“American Savings Bank’s high-touch, high-tech banking is the key to lifting up the communities we serve and making their dreams possible,” said Tony Au, Director of Consumer Loan Operations at ASB. “Sagent’s cloud-native platform combines the best of core banking and mortgage servicing technology that makes things easier for our customers and our team members who serve them. We genuinely appreciate how Sagent helps American Savings Bank offer the most modern customer experience while adding our special human touch, and how Sagent’s platform depth enables us to manage every little service and compliance detail. This is what sets us apart.”

Sagent recently announced increasing its operations through the opening of its non-U.S. headquarters in Chennai, India, supporting the company’s newly incorporated software engineering team resulting from Sagent’s 2022 partnership deal with Mr. Cooper. Sagent’s new 18,367 square-foot non-U.S. headquarters in India opened its doors on May 8, and will host 120-plus Sagent team members.

“Sagent India is a bright team full of relevant, reliable talent, and this team has a relentless commitment to the Sagent vision,” said Naren Sundram, SVP, Head of India at Sagent. “We’re all moving quickly on Sagent’s vision to fundamentally change America’s housing ecosystem and deliver positive outcomes for servicers and homeowners.”