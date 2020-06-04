Veteran Owned Financial Services Company Launches

M. Allen LLC (M. Allen), a Veteran Owned Revenue & Profit Growth Advisory, is launching this week. M. Allen focuses on assisting financial service companies with implementing new business and go-to-market strategies.

"I'm thankful to have the ability to serve the CEOs and executive leaders of the companies we have current engagements with to launch our practice,” stated Matt Slonaker, a 27 year veteran of the financial services industry.

As of the launch date this month, M. Allen has procured an initial group of clients. This includes advising a global technology solution provider with proven solutions in the lending and servicing industry segment along with solutions in the healthcare, technology, and public work industry segments. Additionally, M. Allen will be providing growth strategies and business development efforts for two national default services companies. Services and solutions provided by these two clients include national bankruptcy management services and property preservation/inspection services to the mortgage industry. Finally, M. Allen is completing an agreement to represent a leading sub-servicer/specialty servicer as well with the growth of their servicing platform.

"I'm so thankful and appreciative of these clients. I will ensure we stay focused on achieving the mission of these innovative companies and deliver exceptional customer experience to all stakeholders," stated Matt Slonaker.