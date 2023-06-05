Cenlar Promotes Two Wholesale Bank Execs

Ewing, New Jersey-based mortgage loan subservicer Cenlar FSB has announced the promotion of two leaders in the company’s Wholesale Bank Division, including Keith Austin to Director of Asset Management and Valuation Services, and Tristan Watson to Director of Subservicing Pricing.

“I am proud to promote these two outstanding leaders who deliver the very best service to our clients and their homeowners,” said Cenlar SVP of the Wholesale Bank Michael Conway. “On behalf of the entire Cenlar team, I would like to congratulate them on their promotions and look forward to their continued success and contributions to the company.”

Austin has more than 25 years of experience in portfolio management and in providing high-end customer service, including significant experience in default mortgage servicing. Keith will manage and mitigate default costs for the wholesale bank’s loans, and MSR portfolio. He will also continue to manage the valuation team, which are tasked with placing valuation requests from operations with approved vendors and meeting regulatory and compliance requirements. He joined Cenlar in 2005, and held the position of Senior Asset Manager and Manager of the Valuation team.

Watson will be responsible for overseeing all revenue pricing generated by the subservicing business. This includes pricing of prospective clients, existing clients as they renew their contracts and other opportunities to support Cenlar’s clients and their homeowners. Watson has been with Cenlar since 2016, previously serving as Senior Pricing Analyst. He will look to leverage his experience in financial modeling and analytics in this new role. Watson is also a graduate of the Cenlar Leadership Development Program, an 18 month-rotation that trains college graduates to be future leaders at Cenlar.

Cenlar FSB also recently announced that Michael Biddle joined the company in the new role of Chief Data Scientist, Theodore Mugnier as Director of Information Security, and Marlon Groen as Chief Compliance Officer.