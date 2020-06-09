Wells Fargo Names New Chief Economist

Wells Fargo Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), a division of Wells Fargo & Company has announced Jay Bryson has been named Chief Economist for its division, effective immediately.

“Under Jay’s leadership, our economics group has made a significant impact across the enterprise and to clients by offering insightful analysis and invaluable information,” said Walter Dolhare, head of Markets for Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Banking and President of Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. “Jay is an exceptional economist and a highly talented leader, and I am confident our economics group will continue to develop pioneering analysis that is critical to our clients under his strong leadership.”

In this role, Bryson leads the economists and analysts who form the Wells Fargo CIB Economics Group. He and his team provide analysis on economic and financial developments in the U.S. and major foreign economies that can assist clients in their business decisions. The group also makes forecasts of major macroeconomic variables in these economies. Bryson and the other economists on the team are frequently featured as public speakers and widely quoted in the media. Bryson reports to Dolhare.

Bryson has held the role of Acting Chief Economist since August of 2018. Prior to this, he served as Global Economist at Wells Fargo, providing analysis on macroeconomic and financial developments in the major economies of the world. His research has been published in popular economic journals and cited in top tier media publications. Bryson is often quoted in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and print publications across the country. He also frequently appears on CNBC, Bloomberg, and CNN, among others.

“It is an honor to be named Chief Economist. I look forward to building upon the success and stellar reputation of our economists who have worked diligently to offer best in class economic analysis,” said Bryson. “Wells Fargo understands how vital economic commentary is during this uncertain time. I am proud to lead this team.”

Prior to joining Wells Fargo in 1998, Bryson served as an economist in the Division of International Finance at the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, D.C. Bryson is a member of the American Economic Association, the Charlotte Economics Club, and the National Association for Business Economics where he served on its board from 2010-2013. He received his B.A. and Ph.D. degrees in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.