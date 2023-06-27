CMG Financial Names Courtney Thompson EVP, Head of Servicing

CMG Financial has added Courtney Thompson, a fintech and servicing operations expert with nearly 20 years of dedicated industry experience, to their team as EVP, Head of Servicing.

Thompson has been pushing the servicing industry forward for more than a decade through high-risk regulatory solution management, operations, innovation, and human-first strategies. She started out in litigation, advisory, and consulting centered around consumer financial protection law.

Prior to her new role, she was Flagstar Bank's SVP, Default Servicing Operations, for a better part of a decade, leading a best-in-class team that focused on delivering transparency in the default mortgage servicing process. Through her leadership with the bank's mortgage-specific fintech accelerator program, Thompson learned the value of having strong partnerships with the fintech community.

In 2021, she launched Consigliera, a forward-thinking organization that builds bridges between financial institutions and the fintech community to deliver meaningful, connected, and efficient solutions in the servicing realm.

She also spent time at Sagent as EVP and Chief Product Officer.

"Servicing is the longest relationship a homeowner has with a financial institution," said CMG Founder and CEO Christopher M. George. "Focusing on the servicing experience allows us to build that long-term trust with homeowners and 'show up' for them during all the ups and downs. That's what it means to be a CMG customer—you get our best 100% of the time. So, we're excited to build that lasting relationship with our customers in the homeownership lifecycle."

In recent years, Thompson had been developing large-scale strategies for the entire servicing industry. The addition of Thompson and her team will help CMG pivot from its fast growth in the origination space to its expansion into the total mortgage space.

"I'm thrilled to embrace the hat of servicer for this important role with a company I trust—one that has shown it genuinely cares about its customers," said Thompson. "By deploying our consumer-first strategies in servicing, we will differentiate CMG as the right marketplace leader."