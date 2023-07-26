Home / Market Trends / Affordability / HUD Offers Grants to Study Office-to-Residential Conversions
HUD Offers Grants to Study Office-to-Residential Conversions

On July 21, 2023, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released a notice of funding opportunity (NOFO) to study office-to-residential conversions. Later today, HUD’s Office of Policy Development and Research (PD&R) will host a virtual event featuring developers, researchers, and local officials to discuss the challenges of executing these conversions and how policies can help overcome those challenges. 

The NOFO provides up to $860,000 to compile case studies of conversion projects that have taken place since the start of the pandemic, improve understanding of the financing limitations associated with conversions and the policy reforms and subsidies that can make projects more economically viable, propose metrics to evaluate conversions on housing affordability and other outcomes, and develop a guide for local leaders and development practitioners. Proposals are due on October 12, 2023. 

“There has been a surge in interest in office-to-residential conversions since the pandemic-induced shift to remote work and as many cities face a softening demand for office space and escalating demand for housing,” said Solomon Greene, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy Development and Research. “Research highlighted at the event and supported by this NOFO will help the field to understand the financial and structural barriers associated with conversions and will provide key stakeholders with examples of how best to overcome them.” 

This NOFO and event are the latest in HUD’s effort to support researchers, community residents, practitioners, and policymakers to work together to unleash housing supply. 

