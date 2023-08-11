The Week Ahead: Digging Deeper Into Processing and the Prequal Process

On Wednesday, August 16, the latest installment of the FORCE Membership Webinar Series, “Loan Education: Loan Processing & Pre-Qualification—What to Look for From a Financed Offer,” will be held at 11:00 a.m. Central.

Exclusively for FORCE members, the Webinar Series aims to provide insights that can be used to build business. The webinars serve as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts on hot-topics that impact the REO industry.

The Federation of REO Certified Experts (FORCE) is the Five Star Institute’s REO member organization comprised of pre-screened, certified, and experienced REO agents. Focused on the improvement of REO agent performance through lender and servicer driven education, the FORCE acts as a conduit of communication between the REO agent/broker community and the servicing shops they serve.

During “Loan Education: Loan Processing & Pre-Qualification—What to Look for From a Financed Offer,” Michael Friedman, Broker/Owner of eXp, and Kevin Safi, Senior Account Executive with United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) will educate members on loan processing and pre-qualification. The duo will share their knowledge of every part of the default industry in order to make an REO agent as effective as possible. Whether you need a refresher or are just getting into the REO space, the webinar will offer the information needed to excel in today’s marketplace. Topics covered will include credit, income and property pre-qualifications, DU vs. LP, manual UW vs AUS, and what to do if you're in escrow and the deal falls apart.

Friedman has been working in the mortgage banking industry since 1988 as a Loan Originator, Underwriter, and Brand Manager. In 1998, he founded his real estate brokerage, which specializes in aiding property owners facing challenges in retaining their properties. He later broadened his offerings to include property management and preservation in 2007, and tax preparation services in 2015. Along with his real estate production, Friedman is currently funding private money loans, renovation loans, and ground-up new home construction.

Safi was born and raised in Michigan where he started with UWM in February of 2020, and was inducted into UWM’s Champions Club in 2021 and 2022 for his efforts and attitude towards developing and sustaining professional relationships with his broker partners.

Click here for more information or to register for this event.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: