National MI Partners With Calyx Point LOS

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings Inc., is now integrated with Calyx Software’s Point loan origination system (LOS). The integration enables lenders and brokers to order National MI’s real-time, risk-based mortgage insurance through its Rate GPS tool instantly without having to leave the Point platform.

National MI’s state-of-the-art API platform enables lenders and loan origination system providers to quickly order mortgage insurance for both delegated and non-delegated channels.

“We are pleased to further our partnership with Calyx by integrating with their Point LOS,” said Norm Fitzgerald, Chief Sales Officer with National MI. “With this integration, we’re providing our customers with another way to seamlessly access Rate GPS and are also saving time and streamlining the loan origination process for lenders.”

As one of the mortgage industry’s leading LOS options for mortgage lenders, Point covers the complete origination process from initial application to closing. Point is integrated with more than 200 vendor providers of credit reporting, appraisal, asset verification services, product pricing and eligibility, closing documents, compliance services, and more.

“Direct integrations with our partners are crucial in streamlining the mortgage origination process for our customers,” said Juan Villegas, Director of National Sales at Calyx Software. “Through this integration, our Point users can now easily order directly from one of the nation’s top mortgage insurance providers.”

Calyx’s technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate, and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities, delivering a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience.