HUD Awards $5M for Repairing Low-Income Veteran’s Homes

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, today awarded $5 million in $1 million allotments to five non-profits in support of the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP). The awardees of the competitive grants were selected by HUD’s Office of Rural Housing and Economic Development (ORHED).

“There is no one more deserving of safe, accommodating housing than those who have served and defended this country,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds will help our low-income, disabled veterans achieve a dignified quality of life that allows them to live independently and comfortably.”

“All of our nation’s Veterans deserve homes that help them live independent, comfortable, and fulfilling lives—especially those who live with low income or disabilities,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “This funding will help make that goal a reality for more than 300 Veterans by covering costs for much-needed home repairs, adaptive housing, and utilities. We are proud to partner with HUD and several non-profits in this important effort.”

Many of America’s veterans who are low-income or disabled need adaptive housing to help them achieve or maintain their independence. The funds necessary for significant home repairs and high utility costs are often a barrier to veterans in fully realizing their freedom. HUD designed the VHRMP to alleviate these barriers.

Below are the five awardees:

Applicant Amount Requested Amount Awarded Habitat for Humanity International, Incorporated

(Americus, Georgia) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Rebuilding Together, Incorporated

(Washington, D.C.) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Coalition for Home Repair

(Jonesborough, Tennessee) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Habitat for Humanity of Michigan

(Lansing, Michigan) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Family and Community Services, Incorporated

(Ravenna, Ohio) $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Total $5,000,000 $5,000,000

The funding for these awardees is anticipated to impact the lives of 330 low-income and disabled veterans. To learn more about the individual projects, click here.