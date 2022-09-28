Home / Daily Dose / HUD Awards $5M for Repairing Low-Income Veteran’s Homes
Print This Post Print This Post

HUD Awards $5M for Repairing Low-Income Veteran’s Homes

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 12 hours ago 94 Views

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, today awarded $5 million in $1 million allotments to five non-profits in support of the Veterans Housing Rehabilitation and Modification Pilot Program (VHRMP). The awardees of the competitive grants were selected by HUD’s Office of Rural Housing and Economic Development (ORHED).

“There is no one more deserving of safe, accommodating housing than those who have served and defended this country,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “These funds will help our low-income, disabled veterans achieve a dignified quality of life that allows them to live independently and comfortably.”

“All of our nation’s Veterans deserve homes that help them live independent, comfortable, and fulfilling lives—especially those who live with low income or disabilities,” said Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. “This funding will help make that goal a reality for more than 300 Veterans by covering costs for much-needed home repairs, adaptive housing, and utilities. We are proud to partner with HUD and several non-profits in this important effort.”

Many of America’s veterans who are low-income or disabled need adaptive housing to help them achieve or maintain their independence. The funds necessary for significant home repairs and high utility costs are often a barrier to veterans in fully realizing their freedom. HUD designed the VHRMP to alleviate these barriers.

Below are the five awardees:

Applicant Amount Requested Amount Awarded
Habitat for Humanity International, Incorporated
(Americus, Georgia)		 $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Rebuilding Together, Incorporated
(Washington, D.C.)		 $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Coalition for Home Repair
(Jonesborough, Tennessee)		 $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan
(Lansing, Michigan)		 $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Family and Community Services, Incorporated
(Ravenna, Ohio)		 $1,000,000 $1,000,000
Total $5,000,000 $5,000,000

The funding for these awardees is anticipated to impact the lives of 330 low-income and disabled veterans. To learn more about the individual projects, click here.

About Author: Demetria Lester

Demetria C. Lester is a reporter for DS News and MReport, with more than six years of writing experience. She has served as Editor-in-Chief at Northlake College and staff writer at her alma mater, the University of Texas at Arlington. She has covered events such as the Byron Nelson, Pac-12 Conferences, the Women in Dallas Film Festival, to freelance work with the Dallas Wings and D Magazine. Currently located in Dallas, Texas, she is an avid jazz lover and reader. She can be reached at [email protected]
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Home Price Growth Decelerates in July

According to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home prices experienced a near 16% annual gain in July, a total that slid 2.3% month-over-month, as the Fed continues to take action to remedy the nation’s economy.