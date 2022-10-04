HUD Makes Nearly $29M Available to Fight Housing Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it is making $28,625,000 available to fair housing organizations across the nation working to fight housing discrimination. The funds will support a variety of activities, including fair housing education and outreach, testing, and enforcement through the Department’s Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP).

Each year, HUD makes funding available to support organizations that enforce the nation’s fair housing laws and policies, as well as educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

The categories of grants being made available today are:

Education and Outreach Initiative (EOI) – $9,425,000 - EOI grants provide funds to eligible organizations to develop, implement, carry out and coordinate education and outreach programs designed to inform members of the public concerning their rights and obligations under the provisions of the Fair Housing Act.

- EOI grants provide funds to eligible organizations to develop, implement, carry out and coordinate education and outreach programs designed to inform members of the public concerning their rights and obligations under the provisions of the Fair Housing Act. Education and Outreach Initiative – Test Coordinator Training (EOI-TCT) – $500,000 - EOI-TCT grants provide funds to eligible organizations to support fair housing training courses in fair housing testing.

- EOI-TCT grants provide funds to eligible organizations to support fair housing training courses in fair housing testing. Fair Housing Organizations Initiative (FHOI) – $3,700,000 - FHOI grants provide funds to eligible organizations to build their capacity and effectiveness to conduct fair housing enforcement related activities or to establish and support new organizations to engage in fair housing work particularly in unserved and underserved jurisdictions.

- FHOI grants provide funds to eligible organizations to build their capacity and effectiveness to conduct fair housing enforcement related activities or to establish and support new organizations to engage in fair housing work particularly in unserved and underserved jurisdictions. Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) – $15,000,000 - PEI grants provide funds to eligible organizations to conduct testing, investigate violations and obtain enforcement of the rights granted under the Fair Housing Act or substantially equivalent State or local laws.

“HUD’s partnership with fair housing organizations is critical to ensuring fair housing awareness and enforcement of our laws,” said HUD Principal Assistant Secretary for the Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity Demetria McCain. “The grants made possible by this funding will strengthen this partnership and further the long-term fair housing priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration.” Additional information can be found on HUD’s website, here.

Applications for the Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) component must be received by December 5, 2022. Applications for the Education and Outreach (EOI/EOI-TCT) and Fair Housing Organization (FHOI) components must be received by December 6, 2022.

To read the full release, including more detail on applications and complaints with HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity, click here.