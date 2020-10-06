‘Slow and Steady Decrease’: Shifts in Mortgage Forbearance Rates

The number of loans now in forbearance dipped six basis points from 6.87% of servicers' portfolio volume the week before to 6.81% as of Sept. 27, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's (MBA) latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey. A total of 3.4 million homeowners are in forbearance plans, the MBA estimates. This survey represents 74% of the first-mortgage servicing market or 37.1 million loans.

For the 17th consecutive week, there was a decline in the share of Freddie Mae and Freddie loans in forbearance, sitting at 4.39%, an uptick of 7 basis-points. Meantime, there was a one basis point bounce to 9.16% in Ginnie Mae loans in forbearance. The forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) toppled 13 basis points to 10.39%.

Also falling, 8 basis points to 7.03%, was the percentage of loans in forbearance for depository servicers. And they weren’t alone. The percentage of loans in forbearance for independent mortgage bank (IMB) servicers, also took a hit, plunging 4 basis points to 7.19%.

"As of the end of September, there continues to be a slow and steady decrease in the share of loans in forbearance—driven by consistent declines in the GSE loan share—and a persistently high amount in the Ginnie Mae portfolio," said Mike Fratantoni, MBA's Senior Vice President and Chief Economist. "The significant churn in the labor market now, more than six months into the pandemic, is still causing financial distress for millions of homeowners. As a result, more than 70% of loans in forbearance are now in an extension."

