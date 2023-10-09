Overcoming Communication Hurdles in the Default Servicing Space

Bridging the communication gap between attorneys and servicers, and finding the best way to communicate legal and business language is always a struggle in the default servicing industry.

In order to alleviate that communication gap, Legal League is presenting a webinar titled, “Let’s Talk: Effectively Communicating—The Good and the Bad,” set for Thursday, October 12, from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Central.

When unique knowledge sets and nomenclatures are involved, there will always be communication challenges. Legal League has assembled a panel of GSE execs, servicers, and expert attorneys who will dig into those challenges, and how to surmount them.

“Let’s Talk: Effectively Communicating—The Good and the Bad” is open to all Legal League members, associate members, mortgage servicing professionals, and government representatives, as Legal League webinars provide the nation’s elite financial services education for the industry.

Panelists that Legal League has invited include Jason Berringer, and Associate with Pincus Law Group; Deloise Browne-Milner, Senior Operations Manager, Default Management, Foreclosure & Bankruptcy with Freddie Mac; Clayton Gordon, Director, Default Mediations and Litigation with Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC; Jenny Lee, Foreclosure Team Lead with Gregory Funding; Neil Sherman, President of Schneiderman & Sherman/Best Homes Title; and Alicia Stewart, Assistant VP-Default with BSI Financial Services.

An Associate Attorney with Pincus Law Group, Berringer graduated from the State University of New York at Canton in 2011 with a Bachelors of Technology with Honors in Criminal Investigations and maintained membership in the National Criminal Justice Honor Society (Alpha Phi Sigma). He earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Roger Williams University School of Law in 2014, where he earned the CALI award for achieving the highest GPA in his Massachusetts Civil Practice class. During this time, Berringer worked as a law clerk for several Rhode Island law firms, gaining experience in bankruptcy proceedings, civil litigation, residential and commercial real estate, estate planning, probate, and corporate transaction.

Browne-Milner is the Senior Operations Manager for Foreclosure & Bankruptcy in the Single-Family Operations organization at Freddie Mac, responsible for oversight and timely resolution of seriously delinquent loans. Milner has been with Freddie Mac for more than 18 years, and has considerable industry experience in various positions, including default management, loss mitigation, exception loan processing and resolution, property preservation, underwriting, and mortgage loan originations.

Gordon was admitted to practice in Florida in 2000, and has spent the majority of his career working in the real estate and consumer finance fields. He served in roles prosecuting and defending foreclosures, representing debtors in bankruptcy, managing residential and commercial real estate closings, writing title insurance, and taking on homeowners associations. Since 2013, he has served Carrington Mortgage Services as a corporate representative in foreclosure and corporate lawsuits. Gordon now manages all contested foreclosures, foreclosure settlements, the mediation team, and trial witness team. Additionally, he constantly revises and re-engineers corporate processes to improve lawsuit timelines, reduce costs, and better serve investors.

Lee is a currently a Foreclosure Team Lead with Gregory Funding, and has been managing a portfolio of assets in default since 2018. Lee started in the mortgage servicing industry in 2005, and specialized in foreclosure mediation and litigation for many years. She has held various positions throughout the years, and is well-versed in all aspect of the business to successfully resolve disputes, clarify miscommunications, and minimize risk for Investor. Lee enjoys opportunities to be creative, think outside the box, and look into the details of a situation in order to reduce delays and develop solutions.

Sherman is Managing Partner of Michigan-based Schneiderman & Sherman, P.C., as well as the President of Best Homes Title Agency, licensed in 12 states. Sherman is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of both companies, and has more than 19 years of experience representing the mortgage servicing and investing community in the areas of foreclosure, bankruptcy, asset recovery, mediation, title curative, and REO conveyance. Sherman is the past Chairperson and current Advisory Board Member for the Legal League.

Stewart, Assistant VP-Default with BSI Financial Services, is a dedicated and results-oriented mortgage servicing professional with 19-plus years of experience in the financial services industry. With a proven track record of effectively managing and servicing mortgage portfolios while ensuring compliance with industry regulations and company policies, Stewart is adept at fostering positive customer relationships, resolving complex issues, and optimizing operational efficiency. She has strong analytical, communication, and leadership skills, with a commitment to delivering superior service and maximizing client satisfaction. During her career, Stewart has climbed the corporate ladder from receptionist to Assistant VP.

Click here for more information or to register for Legal League’s upcoming “Let’s Talk: Effectively Communicating-The Good and the Bad” webinar.