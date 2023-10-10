2024’s Top 10 Issues Affecting Real Estate

According to the latest annual report from The Counselors of Real Estate, a global organization of commercial property owners, there are 10 major issues affecting real estate, as described by respondents, for the upcoming year which are having the most significant impact on the market currently.

As the real estate market exhibits an extraordinary level of unpredictability, the effect of political unrest and global macroeconomic health also play a role in local real estate according to the 1,000-member organization in its 2024 report; this also includes office occupancy/vacancy levels and valuaitons, the amount of available single-family inventory, and the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) round out the top four issues.

"The Counselors of Real Estate proactively recognizes crucial themes so we can pinpoint trends and note their evolution and subsequent bearing on real estate," said William McCarthy, CRE, Global Chair of The Counselors of Real Estate. "This past year has been challenging for some and opportunistic for others as the economy, office market and innovation continues to evolve and impact the market. Additionally, the housing shortage and infrastructure issues continue to cause disruption."

"This next year will be crucial to real estate with the upcoming election at the local, regional and national level," said McCarthy. "All eyes are on the future as we navigate these disruptions with a purpose for developing solutions and a better understanding of how the issues may impact and change the many professional disciplines in commercial real estate."

The top-10 issues affecting real estate, according to the Counselors of Real Estate, includes: