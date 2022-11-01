FHFA Publishes New Uniform Appraisal Dataset Aggregate Statistics File

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has published its new Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) Aggregate Statistics Data File. FHFA also launched UAD Aggregate Statistics Dashboards on its website to provide user-friendly visualizations of the newly available data.

“As home valuations are a vital component of the mortgage process, publishing transparent, aggregate data on appraisals provides useful information to the public while protecting borrowers’ personally identifiable information,” said FHFA Director Sandra L. Thompson. “Today’s announcement exemplifies our commitment to the development of a more efficient and equitable valuation system that ultimately reduces appraisal bias.”

The UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File and UAD Aggregate Statistics Dashboards give stakeholders and the public new access to a broad set of data points and trends found in appraisal reports. Additionally, the appraisal statistics may be grouped by neighborhood characteristics and geographic levels (national, state plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) or Metropolitan Divisions, county, and tract). Of note, the UAD Aggregate Statistics Data File is intended for users capable of using statistical software to extract and analyze data. In contrast, the UAD Aggregate Statistics Dashboards are for users of all types and are designed to provide user-friendly access through customized maps and charts.

​FHFA’s Division of Research and Statistics used 47.3 million UAD appraisal records collected from 2013 through the second quarter of 2022 on single-family properties to create a data file of UAD aggregate statistics in a manner that protects borrower privacy. Each UAD appraisal record includes information reported by appraisers on the Uniform Residential Appraisal Report (URAR). The current version of the URAR for single-family homes is Fannie Mae Form 1004 and Freddie Mac Form 70.

To read the full release, including more detail on Uniform Appraisal Dataset, click here.