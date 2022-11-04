The Week Ahead: Reducing Risk Through Proper Title Diligence

This coming Wednesday, November 9, the latest in the Five Star Institute Webinar Series, “Talking About Title: Behind the Transactions,” in partnership with Selene Title, will take place at 1:00 p.m. Central. The Five Star Institute Webinar Series aims to broaden the horizons of the mortgage industry, serving as a source for complimentary insights and education about critical industry topics led by subject-matter experts and company sponsors.

When it comes to the topic of title, attention to detail and engagement with the right partners can both streamline originations and help prevent problems later in the life of the loan. How does title facilitate risk reduction? Why is title critical in the arena of single-family rental, build-for-rent, and bulk transactions? What are the possible implications on the default side when proper due diligence isn’t done upfront? Join Five Star for the latest installment of its Webinar Series, presented by Selene Title, as we share conversation and insights with a panel of speakers including Kevin Beach, EVP of Selene Title; Jeff Cline, CEO of SVN|SFR Capital Management; Deborah Ordille, COO of RCN Capital; and Felicia Watson, Corporate Counsel for Elite Commercial Closings.

As EVP of Selene Title, Beach leads efforts in automation and operational effectiveness, bringing a diversified and accomplished career servicing the title insurance industry. Prior to joining Selene, Beach was COO of WFG’s National Title Services, where he led national agency title production, agent on-boarding, vendor management, and various technology initiatives. With four decades of executive and senior operational experience, he has a passion for the title industry and the evolving opportunities for automation and operational efficiencies. Beach is known for his collaborative leadership, problem solving, and continuous improvement mindset to build and grow successful organizations.

As CEO of SVN|SFR Capital Management, Cline leads a private, commercial real estate investment firm dedicated to the Build-for-Rent asset class. The firm is based in New York City, and Phoenix, Arizona. He has more than 45 years of commercial real estate experience, including construction, development and asset management for large-scale commercial projects as well as managing construction, daily operations, and asset management for several thousand residential multi-family assets. Cline is a speaker at many of the major SFR/BFR and CRE industry conferences. In addition, he is Co-Chair of the National SFR Product Council (SVN), and is a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council.

Ordille is responsible for the loan origination department at RCN Capital and oversees the Loan Officers, Processors, and Underwriters. She has over 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and has handled all aspects of the loan process as an originator, processor, underwriter, closer, and operations manager. Joining RCN in the fall of 2017, Ordille’s mission is to streamline the process to ensure loans close quickly and efficiently, as well as to help develop corporate and individual goals. She holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Stockton University.

Watson, Corporate Counsel, is responsible for providing legal guidance and expertise to the RCN organization. Watson advises on corporate legal matters, including but not limited to litigation issues in the default servicing arena, all issues surrounding the commercial loan process, title, zoning, entity review, contract preparation, and negotiations, as well as troubleshooting additional issues that pose novel or unusual situations in the mortgage industry. Watson has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate industry. Watson holds a B.A. from St. Bonaventure University, a J.D. from Ohio Northern University, and a Master’s in Real Estate Development from New York University.

Click here for more information or to register for the Five Star Institute Webinar Series event, “Talking About Title: Behind the Transactions.”

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: