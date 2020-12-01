Home / Daily Dose / Navigating a Potential Bankruptcy Surge
Navigating a Potential Bankruptcy Surge

In this week’s special extended edition of DS5: Inside the Industry, BK Global CEO Brad Geisen discusses the challenges his industry might face in the coming years including anticipated unemployment and bankruptcies and the potential impact on homeownership.

"Bankruptcy is extremely complicated, and for servicers that can be problematic, because a servicer likes to have a structure," Geisen said. "There really isn't a one-size-fits-all for bankruptcy ... so we have created a bankruptcy advisory council ..."

Hear more about it in this week's DS5:

