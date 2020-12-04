The Week Ahead: The Impact of the 2020 Wildfires

The property data analysts at CoreLogic host a complimentary webinar Tuesday, December 8, at 11 a.m. CT, entitled, "A Horizon on Fire: Where Do We Go From Here?"

Organizers, noting that 2020 has been a record-breaking year across the board, say wildfire season has been no different.

"With nearly 9 million acres burned across a multitude of states, risk scoring has become a heavily-scrutinized subject for the insurance industry. How do we grapple with this new world, and what can we learn from it?"

CoreLogic has been tracking property damage related to fires and storms via its Hazard HQ.

Some of the questions they plan to tackle include:

What conditions created the fires this year?

What truths risk scoring and wildfire modeling can reveal to us about the propensity of wildfire in the U.S.?

And what can construction trends tell us about the impact on recovery?

Register for the virtual event here.

Here is what else is happening in The Week Ahead: