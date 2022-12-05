Home / Daily Dose / Default Risk on GSE Acquisitions Rising
Print This Post Print This Post

Default Risk on GSE Acquisitions Rising

in Daily Dose, Default Servicing, Featured, Government, GSEs, Investment, Market Studies, News, Secondary Market 2 days ago 262 Views

According to Millman, Inc. the default risk on government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) acquisitions--purchased by either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac--increased to 3.54% in Q3 2022.

This is up from Q2’s 3.02%. The results of Millman survey report they expect that 3.54% of all loans originated in Q3 2022 will become delinquent (180 days or more) over their lifetimes.

Millman reported that rising interest rates during the quarter had a large impact on the mortgage market, with mortgage originations falling 62% annually. Refinance activity is a cause for most of the decline, as refinances are down 87% year-over-year.

"With interest rates rising, fewer homeowners are refinancing for a more favorable rate or length-of-loan compared to the year prior," said Jonathan Glowacki, a Principal at Milliman and author of the MMDI. "Instead, most refinance activity is for cash-out loans, which are typically associated with higher borrower risk. That, plus increasing economic risk associated with an expected slowdown in home price growth, are contributing to the increased mortgage default risk we're seeing."

New data reports homeowners are falling behind more frequently, as Black Knight found delinquencies rose in October 2022. The national rate rose 4.5% to 2.91%, up 12 basis points from September, which was mostly driven by a 9.4% rise in 30-day delinquencies. Loans that were 60-days past due were up 2.9% in October while mortgages 90-days past due saw continued improvement over the last few months dropping 1.5%. 

Florida led the nation in the 19,000 loan jump in early delinquencies, indicating early numbers of homeowners who stopped paying their mortgages due to damage or destruction from Hurricane Ian.

Tagged with:

About Author: Mike Albanese

Mike Albanese is a reporter for DS News and MReport. He is a University of Alabama graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in communications. He has worked for publications—both print and online—covering numerous beats. A Connecticut native, Albanese currently resides in Lewisville.
DSNews.com copyright 2022 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Homebuying Demand Up Amid Fluctuating Mortgage Rates

With mortgage rates recently declining, demand has shown early indications of increasing, according to Redfin’s most recent Homebuyer Demand Index.